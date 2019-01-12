Salmon Arm Elks keep giving generously

Some of the recipients of the Salmon Arm Elks Club’s generosity receive their cheques from the organization late last year. To date the Salmon Arm Elks have donated just under $17,000 to these organizations. (Photo contributed)

The Salmon Elks are continuing their helping ways.

In the latter part of 2018, the Salmon Arm Elks presented cheques to a number of Shuswap organizations. They were: Air Cadets, Salmon Arm Scouts, Comfort Inn for Sleeping Children around the World, Salmon Arm Girl Guides, Rocky Mountain Rangers, Salvation Army Food Bank, Salmon Arm Junior Curlers, Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association, S.A.F.E Society, Second Harvest Food Bank, Seniors Resource Center, Shuswap Children’s Association, Shuswap Day Care, Shuswap Family Resource and Referral, Salmon Arm Special Olympics, and the Yeti Rugby Association.

Other organizations that received donations were the Salmon Arm Fishing Derby, the Salmon Arm Children’s Festival, Elk’s Fund for Children (this fund can financially help any ailment for children under the age of 19 in Canada), B.C. Hearing Resource Center in Surrey, the BC Elks Children ‘s Camps, and the Shuswap Association for Community Living.

To date Salmon Arm Elks have donated just under $17,000 to these organizations.

