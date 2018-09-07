Sponsors, volunteers and fair partners gathered at the fairgrounds Sept. 6 for the Salmon Arm Fair Sneak A Peek event, hosted by BDO Canada Salmon Arm to show support for their efforts in helping the fair be a success. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Fair officially underway

Great family fun, entertainment all weekend at the fairgrounds, parade downtown Saturday morning

The Salmon Arm Fair runs throughout the weekend, bringing people from across the Shuswap and Okanagan to the fairgrounds to enjoy the 121st rendition of the much-loved annual event.

On Sept. 6, in advance of the fair opening to the public, BDO Canada Salmon Arm hosted a Sneak A Peek event, bringing sponsors and volunteers together to thank them for their support in making the fair a success.

Angie Spencer of BDO spoke to the gathered sponsors as they enjoyed local food and drink and some fun activities that will be at the fair such as axe throwing – a big hit at the Sneak a Peek.

The Salmon Arm Fair runs Friday to Sunday at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds and Memorial Arena, showcasing some of the best in local artisans, livestock, food, drink and entertainment. Family fun includes the midway, grandstand shows and much more!

 

Among the interesting exhibits within the arena are the extreme vegetables, oddly shaped or unnaturally large vegetables grown by people in the Shuswap. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Dhane Merriman of BDO Canada Salmon Arm takes a turn at axe throwing during the Sneak A Peek event, landing some good throws. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

