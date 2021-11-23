Salmon Arm Fair organizers ready to roll with Winter Fun Fest

Weather permitting, Horse Drawn Okanagan will be offering wagon or sleigh rides during the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest on Nov. 26 and 27. (Carla Jean Stokes)

More than two years have passed since the Salmon Arm Fair parade has rolled through Salmon Arm’s downtown.

Fair organizers will be making up for the absence with the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest parade on Saturday, Nov. 27. Beginning at 3 p.m., parade participants will leave the fairgrounds and travel downtown along Shuswap Street. After crossing the highway, it will travel east along Hudson Avenue, turn at Ross Street to Lakeshore Drive and make its way back to Shuswap to return to the fairgrounds.

The parade is one of numerous things for the public to enjoy over the two-day Winter Fun Fest which, outside of the parade, runs 4 to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 at the fairgrounds.

Salmon Arm Fair General Manager Jim McEwan said there will be lots of live entertainment, activities and shopping over the two days. The event will involve pictures with Santa (for people and pets), more than 30 arts and crafts booths, games, carolers, family Friday night at the movies starting at 6:30 (bring a blanket), food concessions and more. Weather permitting, there will be heavy-horse wagon or sleigh rides.

“The live entertainment is local and includes a wide demographic of performers…,” said McEwan.

Scheduled to perform are the following:

• Salmon Arm Secondary Musical Theatre, 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday;

• Enderby A.L. Fortune Drumline, Friday at 5:30 p.m.;

• Salmon Arm Men’s Chorus, Friday at 6 p.m.;

• Joy Braby-Pel, Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m.;

• Salmon Arm Pipes and Drums, Saturday, 4:15 p.m.;

• Shuswap Dance Center dancers, Saturday, 6 p.m.

“Social distancing rules will apply for the safety of all,” said McEwan.

The festival is free but attendees are asked to bring a donation or non-perishable food item for the food bank or an item for the BC SPCA.

For more information, visit the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association website or Facebook page.

