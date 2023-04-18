CO Captain Don Ennis, Squadron Sponsor Chair Keren Huyter, and Squadron Commander WO2 Gage Johnson receive a $4,000 cheque from Legion Branch 62 Salmon Arm President Harley Belt. (Contributed)

CO Captain Don Ennis, Squadron Sponsor Chair Keren Huyter, and Squadron Commander WO2 Gage Johnson receive a $4,000 cheque from Legion Branch 62 Salmon Arm President Harley Belt. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm Legion donates $8,000 to local Cadets

Rocky Mountain Rangers and Shuswap Air Cadets benefit from donations

The Salmon Arm Legion continues to support local Cadets, recognizing their work in strengthening communities.

On April 7, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 62 awarded the 1787 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadets and the 222 Shuswap Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron each with a cheque for $4,000.

The donations were part of the Legion’s commitment to support local youth organizations and the work they do in their communities.

“We are proud to support these two outstanding organizations and their commitment to developing the next generation of leaders in our communities,” reads a Legion Branch 62 media release. “We believe that investing in our young people is a vital part of building strong, vibrant communities, and we are pleased to be able to contribute to their ongoing success.”

Shelley Desautels, Legion communications chair, also said the organization is grateful for the opportunity to make the donations and members look forward to continuing to support these and other worthy causes.

READ MORE:Second kitchen on the menu for Salmon Arm food hub

READ MORE: Earth Day extravaganza of entertainment, parade, speakers set for Salmon Arm

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmRoyal Canadian Legion

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap history in pictures: Street upgrade

Just Posted

Royal Canadian Legion branch 62 Salmon Arm donated $4,000 to both the Rocky Mountain Rangers Army Cadets and the Shuswap Air Cadet Squadron on April 7, 2023. MWO Alexander Nichols, Capt. Jessica Ellenor, Cpl. Emma O’Brien receive a cheque from Salmon Arm Legion president Harley Belt and Legion Sgt. In Arms Walter Webster. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Legion donates $8,000 to local Cadets

Christy Wright as a birch tree and Pauline Jardine as an alder provide an example of what may be participating in the Walk of the Woods on Earth Day, April 22, 2023 in Salmon Arm. (Runaway Moon photo)
Earth Day extravaganza of entertainment, parade, speakers set for Salmon Arm

Registration is underway for the spring season of Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer at www.swrsa.net, open to all ages and skill levels. (File photo)
Women’s rec soccer in Shuswap invites women of all skill levels and ages

Salmon Arm RCMP are reminding residents to lock their vehicles at night. (Black Press Media file photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP: Overnight thefts from vehicles prompt reminder to lock up