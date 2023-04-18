Salmon Arm Legion donates $8,000 to local Cadets

The Salmon Arm Legion continues to support local Cadets, recognizing their work in strengthening communities.

On April 7, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 62 awarded the 1787 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadets and the 222 Shuswap Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron each with a cheque for $4,000.

The donations were part of the Legion’s commitment to support local youth organizations and the work they do in their communities.

“We are proud to support these two outstanding organizations and their commitment to developing the next generation of leaders in our communities,” reads a Legion Branch 62 media release. “We believe that investing in our young people is a vital part of building strong, vibrant communities, and we are pleased to be able to contribute to their ongoing success.”

Shelley Desautels, Legion communications chair, also said the organization is grateful for the opportunity to make the donations and members look forward to continuing to support these and other worthy causes.

