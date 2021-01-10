Alton Neid accepts the Governor General’s academic medal from Salmon Arm Secondary teachers Nicolas Didier and Heather Lawless on Thursday, Jan. 7. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Alton Neid accepts the Governor General’s academic medal from Salmon Arm Secondary teachers Nicolas Didier and Heather Lawless on Thursday, Jan. 7. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Secondary graduate wins Governor General’s medal

The award is given to the student with the highest grade average in their graduating year

A graduate of Salmon Arm Secondary was presented with a prestigious honour while home from working on an engineering degree in Quebec.

Alton Neid, who has gone on to study mechanical engineering and play basketball at Laval University, was presented Salmon Arm Secondary’s Governor General’s academic medal for the 2018/19 school year.

Neid’s medal, which is given to the student graduating from high school with the highest average grade, was presented by Heather Lawless and Nicolas Didier, two of his teachers while he was a student at SAS.

Read More: Blood donor clinics return to Salmon Arm after 11-year absence

Read More: Funds sought for Okanagan man seriously injured in snowmobile accident

As he takes his engineering classes in French at Laval, Neid said he benefited greatly from the French-immersion social studies courses he took with Didier. Math classes taught by Lawless were also essential.

The Governor General’s medal is one of several academic and athletic awards Neid earned while at SAS. According to Neid’s father Rob, who is SAS’s athletic director, the recognition has continued at Laval. Neid was recognized as an academic all-Canadian, an award recognizing student athletes who excel academically.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

High school sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Walls come down at old Vernon Legion site

Just Posted

Alton Neid accepts the Governor General’s academic medal from Salmon Arm Secondary teachers Nicolas Didier and Heather Lawless on Thursday, Jan. 7. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Secondary graduate wins Governor General’s medal

The award is given to the student with the highest grade average in their graduating year

Elvis Presley was born 86 years ago, in January, 1935. How much do you know about this iconic performer? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

Elvis Presley, the iconic singer and actor, would have celebrated his 86th birthday this month

Blood donor clinics or ‘donation events’ are returning to Salmon Arm in May 2021 after more than a decade. (Black Press file photo)
Blood donor clinics return to Salmon Arm after 11-year absence

Canadian Blood Services confirms ‘donation event’ to be held May 31, June 1

A fundraising campaign has been created by friends and family of Samuel White, an Okanagan man who was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident near Enderby Dec. 29, 2020. (GoFundMe photo)
Funds sought for Okanagan man seriously injured in snowmobile accident

Samuel White may never regain the ability to walk after incident at Hunters Range near Enderby

Nathan Grieve, pictured here in 2017, earned the 2020 PGA of BC professional development program order of merit. (File photo)
Three golf pros at Shuswap’s Talking Rock make provincial top 100

Nathan Grieve, head pro at Talking Rock, won the PGA of BC order of merit for 2020.

Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Heritage Treasures Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day and Religious Freedom Day are all coming up this week

Kiki Lally is seen in an undated handout photo at Pinnovate, a craft studio in Calgary. When the pandemic began, Lally couldn’t host birthday parties, camps or bridal showers anymore, so she started making DIY kits and offering them for delivery. The DIY kits had to be sold through a new website called DIY Delivery that she built. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Chabot, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Not as easy as it looks’: Small businesses share what it takes to move online

Shipping, fitting all made complicated by COVID

Darrell Baker is shown in this undated handout photo. Courtney Baker doesn’t know what she’s going to do with the urn she’s picked out for her little brother’s ashes. They were supposed to arrive by express post from Edmonton to Vancouver more than two weeks ago, but after the expected delivery date was pushed back several times, she’s come to the conclusion that they may be lost. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Courtney Baker *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Sister in B.C. waits for little brother’s ashes that seem to be lost in transit

The ashes were supposed to arrive by Christmas Eve

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Walls come down at old Vernon Legion site

The property on the corner of 31 Ave, and 33 St. was purchased last year

A photo posted on social media Saturday, Jan. 9, shows a group of anti-restriction protestors standing downtown Kelowna. (Gypsy Mireille - Facebook)
RCMP fine organizer of Kelowna anti-restriction protest

Protest downtown Kelowna Jan. 9 results in $2,300 ticket to organizer

Vernon Search and Rescue assisted three stuck snowmobilers on Hunters Range east of Enderby Jan. 3, 2021. (VSAR - Contributed)
Outdoor enthusiasts warned to be prepared in North Okanagan backcountry

The North Okanagan RCMP, Vernon Search and Rescue provides word of caution

(Loblaw Companies - Twitter)
Cases of COVID-19 recorded at Kelowna, Kamloops Loblaw stores

Two staff at Superstore in Kelowna tested positive Jan. 5

(File photo)
UPDATE: COVID-19 confirmed at two Vernon schools

Interior Health confirmed both exposures were on Jan. 4-5

At around 5:30 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 9) morning, Peachland Fire Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle that had possibly driven into Okanagan Lake, and was sinking. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Peachland fire crews find abandoned vehicle sinking in Okanagan Lake

Crews say the driver drove into the lake Saturday morning, and left before crews showed up

Most Read