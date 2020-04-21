Bob White is hoping his fellow Salmon Arm residents will join him in singing the national anthem at noon on Sundays until the COVID-19 crisis comes to an end. (File photo)

Salmon Arm senior encourages unity against COVID-19 by singing national anthem

Bob White asks that residents step outside Sundays at noon to sing O Canada.

Bob White hopes to hear his fellow Salmon Arm residents join him on Sundays in singing the national anthem.

Many people in the community have already made it a 7 p.m. ritual to bang pots and pans and make noise in support of those employed in healthcare and other essential services. White said he recently learned of another thing people are doing to demonstrate how we’re all in the fight against COVID-19 together: singing O Canada.

“I thought it was a good thing and I’m trying to encourage it,” said White, who joined his neighbours outside last weekend to get it started. “It was actually a nice sunny day and the neighbours stayed out for a bit of socializing with each other, all staying a few feet apart of course.”

Read more: Gratitude parade offers thanks and support to Salmon Arm’s essential workers

Read more: Kids of North Okanagan’s essential workers supported

An avid football fan, White said when people were done singing he was ready for a kickoff.

“I said it just felt like it – We all cheered after we sang, just like at a football game or a hockey game,” said White.“It’s all in good cheer like that.”

White is hopeful others will join in singing the national anthem from their homes at noon on Sundays until the COVID-19 crisis comes to an end.

