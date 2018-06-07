Brody Butts of Salmon Arm was awarded a Trevor Linden Community Spirit Scholarship. (Image contributed by Brandi Butts)

Salmon Arm student earns Trevor Linden scholarship

Brody Butts recognized for his leadership qualities and community initiatives

A Salmon Arm student is one of four recipients of the Trevor Linden Community Spirit Scholarship awarded to outstanding secondary school graduates from across B.C.

Roderick “Brody” Butts has won a special community spirit scholarship with the Canucks for Kids Fund, in partnership with Trevor Linden, awards $2,500 to students who have demonstrated exceptional leadership through a commitment to affecting positive change in their communities through various initiatives.

Butts is a graduating student from Salmon Arm Secondary. Butts embraces his autism and has taken a proactive approach to continually learning about his unique perspective. He has also taken initiative to make his difference a learning opportunity by educating others around him about autism spectrum disorder. Butts’ interests include indigenous ancestry, lab sciences and health and fitness, all of which show his love for life, public speaking and engaging with the community.

Butts hosted a public health conference at his school where health care professionals were invited to present and educate the community specifically on mental illness, eating disorders and the importance of equality.

In the fall, Butts will be attending Thompson Rivers University where he plans to major in chemical biology and minor in psychology on top of continuing to share his passion of educating others to make his community an inclusive and safe space for all.

“In judging scholarships over the years, I continue to be amazed by the level of growth in community involvement by students across British Columbia,” said Trevor Linden, Canucks President of Hockey Operations. “The inspiring work they do is a great example for others to follow.”

Since the scholarship was first introduced in 2008, the Trevor Linden Community Spirit Scholarship has awarded $90,000 to 36 graduating students throughout British Columbia.

