Jimmy Ouma hands out equipment while Lizzy Mair looks over at Libby Olson and Kairo Mair during the soccer camp they put on in Akonjo village in Kenya. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm women’s experience teaching soccer in Kenya subject of documentary

Rough cuts of film on soccer camp in Akonjo village to screen at Classic on Dec. 23

If you’d like to see what three Salmon Arm women were doing in a village in Kenya earlier this year, your chance will soon be here.

Lizzy Mair, Libby Olson and Kairo Mair spent just over a week in Akonjo, a village of about 2,000 people in east Africa, in February of this year.

There they led a soccer camp. Expecting about 20 girls, 35 showed up. The week was filled with learning both for the Akonjo girls as well as the Canadian women. Their hope was to help the girls form their own soccer league, in a village where options in life for girls are few.

Olson, a film student at Capilano University in North Vancouver, filmed the experience with one of her fellow students who accompanied them, Samuel Wangai.

Read more: Soccer takes students raised in Salmon Arm to Kenya

Read more: Salmon Arm women bring soccer to girls in Kenya

Read more: 2012 – Evening of music Feb. 18 provides education for girls in Kenya

The rough-cut version of the Project Akonjo film is now complete, and Olson will be sharing it with the community.

On Monday, Dec. 23, the pre-screening of the documentary will take place at the Salmar Classic theatre from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., doors open at 2 p.m.

Admission is by donation with all funds raised going to a Christmas soccer tournament in Akonjo being put on by Jimmy Ouma Okello. Okello is a staunch supporter of girls in his village and he hosted the Canadian women when they visited.

Nine years ago, Okello came to the Shuswap as part of a cultural exchange. That cultural exchange, which was built on a collaboration between Cathy Stubington of Runaway Moon Theatre and Okello, planted the seed with Lizzy for the soccer camp. Through that exchange and over several years, 16 girls in the village have been supported financially by the Shuswap to complete their schooling.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Word on the street: What was the most memorable gift you have received over the winter holidays?

Just Posted

Salmon Arm women’s experience teaching soccer in Kenya subject of documentary

Rough cuts of film on soccer camp in Akonjo village to screen at Classic on Dec. 23

Salmon Arm mayor hopeful funds for major eco-tourism project not lost

West Bay Connector Trail application to Rural Dividend Program could come through in 2020

Sicamous Eagles drop game to visiting Wranglers

The Eagles have two games remaining in 2020 to rebound from the 6-2 loss on Friday, Dec. 13

In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up Sicamous

The stop on the train’s Canada-wide journey came with a $5,500 donation to local food bank.

Update: Collision cleared on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

The crash took place at the highway’s intersection with Deep Creek Road.

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Salmon Arm Silverbacks go on scoring spree during teddy bear toss game

‘Backs snap losing streak with win over Trail Smoke Eaters

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

Eagle feather from B.C. made it to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Man reportedly dies at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday

Downed power lines close North Okanagan highway

Traffic at a standstill on Highway 97A near the Esso and Tim Hortons

Most Read