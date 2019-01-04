Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby arrives

Nick and Raelynn Sunder hold Salmon Arm’s New Year’s Baby of 2019, Vienna, before leaving Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Friday, Jan. 5 to go home. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Vienna Lisette Sunder was a little early, but right on time.

Vienna’s mom, Raelynn, explains that Baby Vienna was due to be born on Sunday, Jan. 6. However, she decided instead to make an early – and speedy – appearance on Thursday, Jan. 3.

That earned her the title of Salmon Arm’s New Year’s Baby.

The day before, Raelynn had just put her other two children to bed – Troy who’s four and Eliza, who’s nearly two – when her water broke. She and her spouse Nick, who live in Salmon Arm, went to Shuswap Lake General Hospital about 9 p.m. She wasn’t in labour and everything was okay, so they were sent home.

“I was up, kind of trying to rest, but I think I was excited or nervous, so I didn’t go to sleep that night,” says Raelynn.

They returned a few hours later, about 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, as she had begun having contractions.

Although there was at least one other baby on the way when Raelynn came to the hospital, Vienna was in a hurry, making her appearance a little over an hour later at 1:50 a.m. Three babies were born at the hospital that day.

“There was nothing on the first and second (of the month) and then a flood of babies on the third,” Raelynn smiles.

Raelynn wasn’t expecting such a short labour. She describes the birth of her first child as terrible, having included pre-labour for days and ending in an emergency caesarean. Her second labour was lengthy, but she was able to have a successful VBAC (vaginal birth after caesarean).

This one was fast, but definitely preferable.

“It’s painful no matter what. I’d rather not drag it out. An hour-and-a-half is a lot more tolerable.”

Baby Vienna may only be a couple of days old, but she’s already had a birthday party.

Nick and Raelynn’s babysitter brought their other two children to the hospital Thursday. Nick picked up a chocolate cake for the occasion as the children wanted to have a birthday party for her. The cake had no candles, however, for her “zero-th” birthday, he jokes.

Although Vienna’s two siblings were thrilled at the hospital, Raelynn says there will undoubtedly be some transition time at home.

“At that time they were excited,” she says with a smile, “as there was chocolate cake involved.”

As Raelynn and Nick prepared to leave the hospital Friday, they said they were looking forward to getting Vienna home.

“You have more confidence by the time you get to three,” says Raelynn. “It’s so refreshing not to be constantly worried.”

