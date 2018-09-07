2017 Terry Fox Run participants follow the Banner out of Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on Sept. 17. (File photo)

Salmon Arm’s Terry Fox Run comes to Blackburn Park Sept. 16

Annual run to support cancer research enters its 38th year

Shuswap residents will be slipping on their running shoes and hitting the track for a good cause on Sunday, Sept. 16 for the 38th annual Terry Fox Run at Blackburn Park.

Terry Fox has become an icon not only in Canada but around the world after embarking on the Marathon of Hope cross-country run to raise awareness for cancer research, inspiring others to help raise $750 million to support research for a cure.

Salmon Arm will be hoping to keep Fox’s dream alive by raising or donating funds and coming out to Blackburn Park to support others in the Terry Fox Run.

Routes are available for anyone who wants to run, walk, jog, bike or even roller-skate from one to 10 kilometres in support of cancer research, and pets are welcome so long as they behave.

The 2018 Terry Fox Run kicks off Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at Blackburn Park.

For more information on the Terry Fox Run in Salmon Arm, contact info@salmonarmdowntown.com.

