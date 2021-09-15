Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Chad Cameron

Chad Cameron was recognized as one the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Chad Cameron, one of 20 young community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s inaugural Top 20 Under 40 program.

Chad Cameron, owner of Cameron Exteriors Ltd., is the 7th recipient of the Top 20 Under 40 award!

Cameron moved to Salmon Arm in 1997 where he completed junior high and high school. It was clear right from the beginning to Cameron that he wanted to build a life in the area.

After graduating from high school, Cameron worked in various trade jobs, getting a feel for the industry and an appreciation for the labour involved. He spent several years in northern Alberta gaining leadership experience, but he knew what the Shuswap had to offer and came back to Salmon Arm after a few years away.

In 2014, Chad took a leap into the entrepreneurial life. He purchased a gutter machine and started his own business, specializing in gutters, soffits, siding and cultured stone. It quickly proved to be all the things self-employment often entails – hard work, long hours and great success. Growth for Cameron Exteriors came not just due to the hot market demands, but also a strong team and a business dedication to customer service.

“Just calling people back and customer service is a big thing. Word travels fast,” noted Cameron when asked about his business achievements. Cameron knows his team has been critical to his success, and he appreciates the talented and hard working group that helps to keep things moving smoothly.

A successful business often allows owners to give back to the community that supports them, and this is true for Cameron as well. He regularly contributes to important causes in the in the area, including the Shuswap Trail Alliance, Rotary, Salmon Arm Fish and Game, Bollywood Bang and the Women Who Wine. His most notable contribution may be his 16 years of service as a volunteer firefighter with Hall 2 of the Salmon Arm Fire Department, with which he is still active.

Another perk of living in a small, tight-knit community is being able to be involved in family life. The balance isn’t easy when growing a business in a booming industry, but Cameron makes time to coach hockey and soccer, and enjoys spending time adventuring and exploring with his wife and three young kids.



Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40 program was launched this year by Dustin Serviss, of Serviss Wealth Management, in partnership with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce, to acknowledge outstanding individuals, role models, mentors and community builders over the age of 18 and under 40.

The top 20 were selected from individuals nominated by the public. Visit salmonarmtop20.ca.

