Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Sean Scott

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Sean Scott, one of 20 young community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s inaugural Top 20 Under 40 program.

As we near the end of the Top 20 Under 40 program, it’s our honour to feature business owner and coach Sean Scott.

Scott grew up in the Kootenays and met his future wife, Rebecca, while attending college in Nelson. When their studies were complete, they moved to Salmon Arm to work in the golf industry. Eighteen years and three kids later, they are still here, loving the life they have built in this fantastic community.

Sean and Rebecca are the owners of Gym of Rock, Salmon Arm’s rock climbing gym. They started the business in 2019, and the one-year anniversary also marked the start of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The past two years have been challenging, but the gym adapted and offered new ways to stay open. Climbing, it seems, isn’t just a sport for the Olympics and elite athletes looking for new ways to train. Because climbing is an individual sport and a mental test, it’s been a hit with people looking for a safe and fun challenge.

When Sean isn’t at the gym or his regular job, you will undoubtedly find him on a local baseball diamond. Sean helps to coach multiple teams with Salmon Arm Minor Baseball and is an invaluable asset to the organization. With three young boys who are as passionate about the game as he is, they are often at the field every day of the week from April to October.

The coaching commitment takes up a lot of Sean’s time. Still, he is passionate about giving back to the community, particularly the kids. The impact that a coach makes on a kid lasts for life, as a great coach teaches far more than game skills. Sean demonstrates the value of hard work and dedication in his everyday life, which translates to the field seamlessly.

Coaching baseball four to five days a week is no small feat. For Sean, though, it’s all about giving back while doing something you’re passionate about. Talk about a win-win! When he’s not working, coaching or climbing, Sean and his family love to hit the slopes at one of the local ski hills or catch a baseball game. Congratulations, Sean on being one of Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40!

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40 program was launched this year by Dustin Serviss, of Serviss Wealth Management, in partnership with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce, to acknowledge outstanding individuals, role models, mentors and community builders over the age of 18 and under 40. Visit salmonarmtop20.ca for more information.

