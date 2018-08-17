Eve Lemky and George Eveneshen practise their jabs and uppercuts for a boxing demonstration that will be held during the Active Agers Open House on Aug. 24 at Shuswap Lake Seniors Drop-in Centre at 31 Hudson Ave. NE. The even will include food, music, bake sale, carving and painting demonstrations and more. (Photo contributed)
Seniors put on the gloves for Active Agers event
Boxing demo part of Aug. 24 open house at Shuswap Lake Seniors Drop-in Centre
Eve Lemky and George Eveneshen practise their jabs and uppercuts for a boxing demonstration that will be held during the Active Agers Open House on Aug. 24 at the Shuswap Lake Seniors Drop-in Centre at 31 Hudson Ave. NE. The event will include food, music, bake sale, carving and painting demonstrations and more.
