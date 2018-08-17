Eve Lemky and George Eveneshen practise their jabs and uppercuts for a boxing demonstration that will be held during the Active Agers Open House on Aug. 24 at Shuswap Lake Seniors Drop-in Centre at 31 Hudson Ave. NE. The even will include food, music, bake sale, carving and painting demonstrations and more. (Photo contributed)

Seniors put on the gloves for Active Agers event

Boxing demo part of Aug. 24 open house at Shuswap Lake Seniors Drop-in Centre

Eve Lemky and George Eveneshen practise their jabs and uppercuts for a boxing demonstration that will be held during the Active Agers Open House on Aug. 24 at the Shuswap Lake Seniors Drop-in Centre at 31 Hudson Ave. NE. The event will include food, music, bake sale, carving and painting demonstrations and more.

Related: VIDEO: 79-year-old B.C. man fights Parkinson’s with boxing

Previous story
‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

Just Posted

Pedestrian safety a concern at Canoe rail crossing

Salmon Arm council to consider sidewalk addition at budget time

Okanagan water board seeks mussels funding

Okanagan Basin Water Board sends request to new federal fisheries minister

Former Shuswap optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Kenneth Pilkington sentenced to 24 months’ probation for offence three decades ago

Fully loaded asphalt truck tips over on Shoemaker Hill

“No trucks” hill on 10th Avenue SE remains closed until later Thursday afternoon

Working it out at Roots and Blues Festival

A pot-pourri of talented artists will jam to make workshop magic this weekend

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Meida

Whole city of Kimberley on an evacuation alert due to wildfires

Residents woke up Friday morning being told to get ready to leave any moment

Feds to allow charities to engage in political, but not partisan, activity

The plan is to allow charities to pursue political activities

Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations

Canadian officials have insisted they’re unfazed by being left out of the discussions

B.C. judge who cried during a victim statement to rule on recusing herself

The judge will decide if she’ll disqualify herself from sentencing a man for sexual assault

Photographer files complaint with police after alleged assault on the job

Toronto photographer says he was attacked while covering a protest

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

Ash falling in the Okanagan

Reports on social media of ashes on cars around the Okanagan

Most Read

  • Seniors put on the gloves for Active Agers event

    Boxing demo part of Aug. 24 open house at Shuswap Lake Seniors Drop-in Centre