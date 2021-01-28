Shares in South Okanagan heritage community garden program go on sale

The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is bringing back its Pantry Share for 2021

The Keremeos Grist Mill is bringing back their monthly Pantry Share of deliveries of preserved fruits and vegetables.

Registration for the program is open for the 2021 season, with harvesting running from June 1 to Oct. 19.

Through the program, the cost of the monthly package invests in the gardens and local farmers for a portion of their crop.

The staff at the Grist Mill then take those crops of local fruit, vegetables and herbs and turn them into lasting preserves, with any outstanding balance in the share of the program going to support the preservation and sharing of the heritage site.

Due to COVID-19, there will also be no-contact delivery options as well as other pick-up opportunities.

Delivery runs will be based on how many people sign up for the Pantry Share in each region, with an aim for five runs to the Lower Mainland, Osoyoos, Penticton, Summerland and Kelowna from July to December.

With enough interest, the Grist Mill may offer deliveries to Victoria, Calgary and Edmonton as well.

The program includes a wide range of food, from sauces and salsas to pickled foods, jams and jellies, apple sauce, juice and mustards.

More than 10 kinds of pickles, 25 jams and jellies and nine relishs and salsas were made by the Grist Mill in previous years.

Once people are signed up, they will be able to choose exactly which items they want.

Buying a share in the program also gives people a chance to share what they would like to see in the box, if there is a particular preserve or other recipe.

Pantry Share members also get access to the Grist Mill’s limited small-batch goods, which included things like tomato bacon jam, pumpkin chutney and cherry olives in 2020.

Shares in the program start at $100, and are available up to $1,000.

For more information about the program and to sign up, you can go to the Grist Mill’s website at oldgristmill.ca/csa/

