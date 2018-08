After helping her to construct a basket of birch bark, Gerry Thomas constructs and gives Emily Nanjo a red willow doll, a traditional toy of the Neskonlith, during a birch bark basket making workshop by Thomas at the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus Thursday, Aug. 23. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

After helping her to construct a basket of birch bark, Gerry Thomas constructs and gives Emily Nanjo a red willow doll, a traditional toy of the Neskonlith, during a birch bark basket making workshop by Thomas at the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus Thursday, Aug. 23. Nanjo, who would be returning home to Japan the following day, was grateful for the doll and basket, keepsakes from her stay in Salmon Arm.

