With support from Farm Credit Canada, Shuswap 4-H Club celebrated their Achievement Day on Saturday, July 28 at the Oss farm in Notch-Hill.

The Cloverbuds examined junior and senior members’ projects, exploring their photography unit and animal projects including: beef, goat, sheep, poultry, dog and horse, as well as other projects such as S.T.E.M., photography, gardening, sewing and outdoor living.

