Shuswap Community Foundation grants support youth projects

Shuswap Community Foundation president Bryan Kassa and manager Roger Parenteau are joined by Karen Angove for the announcement of the Karen Angove Endowment Fund, established by Angove with a $100,000 donation to benefit the Shuswap Area Family Emergency (SAFE) Society. (Photo contributed)

The Shuswap Community Foundation has announced two new youth-oriented grants as well as a new fund that has brought the foundation’s endowments to more than $10 million.

The ‘Karen Angove Endowment Fund’ was established by Karen Angove with a $100,000 donation.

It has been created to benefit the Shuswap Area Family Emergency (SAFE) Society, as well as other groups at the discretion of the foundation directors. In this case, 25 per cent of the earnings will automatically go to the SAFE Society each year. The discretionary portion of the fund allows the foundation to award one or more grants to charitable organizations operating in the Shuswap.

“Angove’s very generous donation brings the total value of the endowments held by the foundation to just over $10 million and the total number of funds to 172,” the foundation states in a news release.

In addition, Shuswap Community Foundation and RBC Foundation are announcing the recipients of two $15,000 grants to support youth-led projects in the Shuswap.

One, the Mirella Project, works to create relationships with Indigenous youth and inspire environmental change within Shuswap communities.

Mirella Ramsay, founder of the Mirella Project, says project members are excited and grateful for the grant.

“We have been working hard on all things Mirella Project and are grateful to RBC and the Shuswap Community Foundation for believing and investing in our project. This funding will help support the many exciting events that we have planned for the Mirella Project,” she said, adding the group looks forward to continuing to work hard to create real environmental change in the community.

The other recipient, RBC-Rotary-School District #83 Shuswap Youth Leadership Day, is designed to inspire and empower youth aged 12 to 16 to think outside the box, to be passionate about their dreams and to encourage inclusive thinking.

Kari Wilkinson, Rotary representative, says six main committee members – Maggie Beckner, Dayton Massey, Caillie Vicars, Abbi Paetsch, Carson Meikle and Mikayla Wilkinson – plan to organize a sort of Shuswap version of the Me to We Day held in Vancouver, which would include inspirational speakers, healthy snacks and busing to reach young people throughout the Shuswap. The day would not only be open to school district youth, but also to those who are home schooled, in private school and other learning situations.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. at RBC, located at 340 Alexander St. NE in Salmon Arm, the Shuswap Community Foundation will hold a grant ceremony where the public can meet the foundation’s YPAC members and hear about the new youth-led projects.

As a part of the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge, grants like these two are being made to inspiring youth-led projects in 150 small and medium-sized communities across Canada. The program’s goal is to help shift the power to young leaders making positive social or environmental change in their communities, while also enabling them to gain valuable skills and experience.

