Shuswap history in pictures: Cooped up

New life at Hillcrest Poultry Farm

Can’t you just hear the new life at Hillcrest Poultry Farm? Photographed by N.S. (Dick) Richards.

Date unknown. Image courtesy the Archives Room at R.J. Haney Village.

