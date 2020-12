Salmon Arm’s Reid and Company on Front Street decorated for Christmas.

Reid and Company on Front Street (Lakeshore) decorated for Christmas. The store was owned by Mrs. Margaret Springer, nee Reid. Date unknown. Image from the Elsie Paterson Collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

