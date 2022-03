First graduation at Eagle River Secondary School, 1954. Back: Art Block, Elsie Erikson and Allan Aho. Middle: Charlotte Edes and Rose Hawley. Front: Janet Ranniko, Marion Macdonald and Audrey Hedman. Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society photo

