From the Dec. 20, 1989 Observer: Local youngsters share their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus as they wait for the big day to arrive. Image from the Salmon Arm Observer collection, the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

From the Dec. 20, 1989 Observer: Local youngsters share their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus as they wait for the big day to arrive. Image from the Salmon Arm Observer collection, the archives at R.J. Haney

Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Carolers

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armhistory