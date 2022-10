“Boys on ATVs in Moose Mouse parade,” is the title of this image from 1992 in the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society archives. Photo courtesy of the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society.

“Boys on ATVs in Moose Mouse parade,” is the title of this image from 1992 in the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society archives. Photo courtesy of the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society.

Read more: Moose Mouse Parade rolls through Sicamous

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Sicamous