Denis Marshall writes, “Sam and Lizzie McGuire set a new standard of residential elegance in 1911 with this three-storey Queen Anne home at 631 Harris Street. Lizzie, one of the pioneering Laitinens, used the dwelling’s spacious rooms to good advantage for frequent entertaining. The house began a long decline when it was converted to rental suites and was demolished to make way for commercial use.” Image from the Denis Marshall collection and courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Shuswap history in pictures: Residential elegance

Three-storey Queen Anne home was built in 1911 at 631 Harris Street.

