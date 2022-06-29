Shuswap history in pictures: Rummage sale

From the April 23, 1975 Observer: “The Scout Hall was packed with eager bargain hunters Saturday morning as the Girls’ Hospital Aid held its popular annual rummage sale. Proceeds are used to aid hospital projects.” Photo courtesy of the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
