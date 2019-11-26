Shuswap history in pictures: Skiing Larch Hills

Do you know the names of these cross-country skiers?

Members of the Larch Hill Ski Club stand in front of one of the new shelters, Dec. 11, 1985. Do you know who the skiers are? Contact us please at archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image from the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Members of the Larch Hill Ski Club stand in front of one of the new shelters, Dec. 11, 1985.

Do you know who the skiers are? Contact us please at archives@salmonarmmuseum.org.

Image from the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage

Village.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter