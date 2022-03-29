This was the scene Saturday in the barnyard at the Art Barz poultry farm on Harbell Road as District crews, on road at right, work to release backed up water. Mr. and Mrs. Barz, who live opposite the proposed sewer plant site, say this is typical of the problems faced by farmers in the area and a reason they oppose the spray irrigation proposal. Photo from the April 9, 1975 Observer. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

This was the scene Saturday in the barnyard at the Art Barz poultry farm on Harbell Road as District crews, on road at right, work to release backed up water. Mr. and Mrs. Barz, who live opposite the proposed sewer plant site, say this is typical of the problems faced by farmers in the area and a reason they oppose the spray irrigation proposal. Photo from the April 9, 1975 Observer. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Shuswap history in pictures: Water problems

This was the scene Saturday in the barnyard at the Art Barz poultry farm on Harbell Road as District crews, on road at right, work to release backed up water. Mr. and Mrs. Barz, who live opposite the proposed sewer plant site, say this is typical of the problems faced by farmers in the area and a reason they oppose the spray irrigation proposal. Photo from the April 9, 1975 Observer. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Sicamous Marina

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

historyShuswap

Previous story
Salmon Arm chess players aim for quick checkmate in 15-minute tourney

Just Posted

A development permit was granted by the city for a proposed 15-unit residential complex at 1910 11th Ave. NE., west of the city’s RCMP detachment. (City of Salmon Arm image)
City grants development permit for residential complex by Salmon Arm RCMP detachment

Concerns around open burns related to land clearing for development were raised in an email shared with City of Salmon Arm council. (File Photo)
Open burning in Salmon Arm ignites concern around land clearing by developers

The City of Salmon Arm is applying for a federal active transportation grant with the intention of completing a multi-use pathway along 16th Street NE from the high school to the RCMP building. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm to apply for funds for multi-use path from high school to RCMP building

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Credit card transactions around the world