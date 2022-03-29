Shuswap history in pictures: Water problems

This was the scene Saturday in the barnyard at the Art Barz poultry farm on Harbell Road as District crews, on road at right, work to release backed up water. Mr. and Mrs. Barz, who live opposite the proposed sewer plant site, say this is typical of the problems faced by farmers in the area and a reason they oppose the spray irrigation proposal. Photo from the April 9, 1975 Observer. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

