The rainbow crosswalk at Fifth and Fifth was repainted to make sure it was looking good for the Pride Picnic to be held Tuesday, June 18 at Blackburn Park. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap PRIDE to hold picnic today at Blackburn Park

LGBTQ2S folk and friends and supporters invited to a community potluck this evening, June 18.

Shuswap PRIDE invites LGBTQ2S folk and friends/supporters for a community potluck picnic at the picnic shelter in Blackburn Park.

“Join us as we celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ2S) social and self acceptance, achievements, legal rights and PRIDE,” says the Shuswap PRIDE Facebook page.

Those attending are asked to bring a cold food item and something (non-alcoholic) to drink, along with a chair or blanket. Plates, cutlery, outdoor games and music. Some people are bringing guitars and you’re welcome to bring yours.

Set up begins at 5 p.m. and dinner will take place at 6.

For more information, call 250-833-6100.

