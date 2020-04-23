Shuswap resident making ‘positive books’ to uplift community

Nicole Defeo writes positive quotes and messages to encourage others

Salmon Arm resident Nicole Defeo is spreading some good cheer through ‘positive books’.

‘Positive books’ are small notebooks Defeo buys and fills with inspirational quotes, sayings, messages and stickers. Defeo said that sometimes, she personalizes them, depending on what the person asks for.

To date, she has made 400 ‘positive books’, all for free.

Originally from Revelstoke, Defeo said these notebooks have played a large role in her life.

“I have battled mental illness my whole life and reading and writing positive books helped me (get through it),” she said.

“I write (positive messages) in small notebooks so I could carry one with me wherever I go.”

She said that writing positive messages over and over helps them stick in her mind, which then becomes daily thoughts for her.

She said the point is to spread positivity and encourage others during these difficult times.

“I believe ‘positive books’ are important because the world has enough negativity right now and everyone needs to read, hear and have positive words in their hands, mind and heart.”

“Positivity makes the world a better, much happier place,” she added.

To request a ‘positive book’ from Defeo, send her a text at 250-814-8905 or a message on Facebook. The finished book will be sent to you via Canada Post.

If you know others who are giving back and helping those in need during this critical time, send us an email and let us know!

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus

Most Read