Shuswap residents encouraged to write letters for human rights

Every year, around December 10, International Human Rights Day, Amnesty International mobilizes people all around the world to write letters and change lives.

Amnesty supporters change lives doing this simple act.

As we are strongest when we act together, we hope you will join us for Write for Rights 2020.

This year, of course, will be different. We won’t be gathering together physically, but we can still be in community through our compassionate efforts. You don’t need to have any previous letter-writing or Amnesty International experience.

Here’s what to do: Go to Amnesty’s ‘Writeathon’ Resources page (https://writeathon.ca/resources/)l get the letter-writing guide and Case Sheets and write your letters. Case Sheets provide background information, and, in the column on the right, the person to write to, the salutation to use, & postal address. You have the option of writing letters concerning all 10 cases, or choosing just a few. You can also mail messages of support to the incarcerated person or their loved one. Send your letters by post or by e-mail, using the addresses provided.

You can also send a prepared e-mail letter that you can modify: Below the “Case Sheet” icon, click the “Online Action” icon and follow the prompts.

We’d love to hear how many letters you wrote, and which cases you wrote about. Email Juanita Austin at revjuanita@gmail.com, or Anne Morris at willae@alumni.uleth.ca. If you have any questions, email or call Juanita Austin at 250-832-6385, or Anne Morris at 250-833-5773.

Submitted by Juanita Austin.

Letters