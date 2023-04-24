Essie’s Place in Salmon Arm is doing a survey of parents and siblings of LGBTIQ2SA+ children to see how the organization can best support them better. A pop-up event is being held in Salmon Arm on April 27 where people are welcome to come and fill out a survey. (Black Press file photo)

Shuswap survey underway on quality of life of parents, siblings of LGBTQ children

Pop-up event on April 27 to provide information and opportunity to fill out survey

Shuswap’s Essie’s Place would like input from parents and siblings of LGBTIQ2SA+ children.

The input is part of a research project focused on learning about the quality of life of parents and siblings.

“We need and want your input to learn how to better support you,” states information provided by Essie’s Place.

A series of pop-up events will be held throughout the Shuswap, where parents and/or siblings can drop in, learn more about the project and have a chance to complete a survey on site.

“Come fill out a survey and meet other like-minded people,” says Essie’s Place.

The event is set for April 27 at Anvil Coffee Collective, 4 to 6 p.m. at 310A Ross St. in Salmon Arm. For more information, email essiesplace@outlook.com.

The next pop up will be in May. Those interested should watch Instagram, Facebook or the Essie’s Place website.

Quality of life: Survey shows psychological world for LGBTQ2S+ folks in Shuswap not good

Making Salmon Arm home: Art gallery researches safety for LGBTQ residents

First Pride Project festival in Salmon Arm met with enthusiasm

