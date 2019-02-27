The 2017 Seed Swap at the Shuswap Seed Swap and Natural Living Fair at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby attracted 2,000 people. (File - Photo contributed)

Shuswap swaps seeds in Enderby

The 25th annual Seed Swap and Natural Living Fair takes place Saturday, March 9 at the Splatsin Centre in Enderby.

The 25th annual Shuswap Seed Swap & Natural Living Fair returns to Enderby this March.

To help locals kick off the summer planting season, those interested can attend to have any gardening questions answered by experts. The event takes place Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Splatsin Community Centre and includes a silent auction, food court, environmental education, presentations, free seed swap table and more.

Participants include: seed vendors, produce vendors, bee and bat house vendors, crafters, food vendors, and educational displays.

Presenters include: Denise O’Reilly from A’BunadhSeeds (Seed Saving for Short Season Growing); Barbara Dutotfrom Wild Roots Herbal Learning Centre (Wild Weeds for Food and Medicine); Samara Sonmorfrom Food Action Society of North Okanagan (Square Foot Gardening); Keli Westgate from Spa Hills Compost (Composting); Sue Moore from Notch Hill Organic Farm (Seed Saving) and Rebecca Kneen/Brian MacIsaac from Crannog Ales (How Much is Enough, Reducing our Environmental Footprint).

Residents can drop off excess seeds in advance at the Okanagan Regional Library in Enderby or on March 9 between 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for volunteers to prepare. The free seed swap table will then be open to the public between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

All proceeds assist local efforts to be more sustainable and to educate and to promote seed saving and healthy living.

Related: Swapping seeds for spring

Related: Seed savers swap in Enderby

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Eagle flies on the spot to hunt duck on Saanich Peninsula
Next story
Column: Changing lifestyles requires change of eating habits

Just Posted

Column: Club gives a toast to 40 talkative years

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Shuswap swaps seeds in Enderby

The 25th annual Seed Swap and Natural Living Fair takes place Saturday, March 9 at the Splatsin Centre in Enderby.

Dead deer indicates seasonal movement of predators

Cougars, wolves and coyotes one step behind prey seeking food in valley bottoms

Residents to receive three-pack of bins for composting, recycling

City awards contract for containers, includes kitchen catcher, food waste cart, recycle bin

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Sunshine abounds and a dust warning for one Okanagan city

Expect to be cold and that there’s some Vitamin C.

Cougar caught on camera near Okanagan school

Samantha Becker has alerted the Conservation Office after cougar sighting outside her house

Summerland man awarded $237K following crash

Pedestrian struck by car in 2014 received nearly $238,000

Letter: Eight-lane pool would better service community

As our municipal and regional population continues to grow, it is essential… Continue reading

Slow response, poor coordination hamper B.C. firefighters, paramedics: report

Long wait times and improving information-sharing are two areas identified by auditor general

Forum focuses on South Okanagan conservation

Conservation professionals met in Penticton to discuss the latest research on habitats and species

Construction companies challenge ‘illegal’ B.C. union restrictions

Lawsuit filed as government starts subway, bridge, highway work

Column: Murder mysteries lead to unsettling walks in the woods

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Cougar and cub on the move in Kelowna video

It’s not the first time he’s had such a view of the natural world around him.

B.C. youth soccer coach suspended following allegations made in blog post

Allegations “are of the deepest concern” to South Surrey/White Rock youth soccer club

Most Read