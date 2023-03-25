Shuswap Theatre’s Operation Facelift aided by nature photographer’s presentation

Naturalist and photographer Chris Harris outside the Shuswap Theatre. Harris presented a talk at the theatre to help raise funds for its upgrades and renovation, an undertaking named Operation Facelift by the Shuswap Theatre Society. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Nature photographer Chris Harris presents at the Shuswap Theatre to help fundraise for Operation Facelift. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Operation Facelift is well underway, aided by the popular presentation by photographer Chris Harris.

On Saturday, March 25, naturalist, photographer, and storyteller Chris Harris presented to a supportive crowd at the Shuswap Theatre as part of its ongoing Operation Facelift fundraiser.

Harris showed a slideshow of his photographs of natural wonders, all taken with just his camera and with no extensive editing or enhancement, he explained. The slideshow was followed by a talk, where Harris recounted some of his adventures and gave a lesson on artistic photography.

Harris’ presentation is the latest in a series of efforts by the Shuswap Theatre to raise funds to upgrade the theatre’s facade. No upgrades, besides the replacement of the front doors, have been made to the building’s exterior since it became the theatre society’s home in 1981, reads the theatre’s Operation Facelift information sheet. Plans for upgrades include replacing the old cedar siding with fire-resistant materials, modernizing the design, upgrading the outdoor staircase with metal steps and replacing the older-style marquee with digital signage.

“I just think it’s an honour to come and help the cause here, I know this has been used to support the arts for a long time in this community,” said Harris. “The arts are so important. In community life, the arts support cultural change, social change, and all the talent, they dance, acting, music and everything, they need a venue to share their talents with the community at large. This is a great opportunity and a great honour to be here supporting that.”

The work is budgeted at $85,000 and so far, the society has raised $30,000 in grant money and has $10,000 in savings. There are planning designs, sponsorship, and recognition details available at shuswaptheatre.com. Contact Howard Delong at delongfabian@gmail.com or 306-551-9383 for more information.

