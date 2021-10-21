Sicamous and community partners to host new outdoor Halloween event

The first ever Witches Warlocks Walk will be held at Finlayson Park, 1121 Eagle Pass Way, in Sicamous on Oct. 30, 2021. (District of Sicamous image)

The acronym ‘WWW’ usually means worldwide web. At 11 a.m. on Oct. 30 in Sicamous, it’ll refer to the Witches & Warlocks Walk.

The new Halloween event, hosted by the District of Sicamous and five community partners at Finlayson Park, aims to get families offline, outside and having fun together.

Free to attend and open to everyone, the event will feature a scavenger hunt, obstacle course and story walk. The only requirement is that participants preregister at sicamous.ca. Participants are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume, said Jamie Sherlock, recreation and events manager for the district.

“We want people to dress up. We want them to have fun with each other… We need a time where people can come together and laugh,” she said.

The obstacle course’s goal is to promote physical literacy. “It’s so important for kids to learn how to hop, skip, balance,” said Sherlock. “It’s important to get our kids more off the screen.”

The scavenger hunt will be available for all to participate in, and Sherlock said there will be some prizes to give away.

Sherlock explained a story walk is a way to get families outside and promote literacy at the same time. “It’s showing kids you can read a book anywhere, and how important it is to read,” she said.

The book being read at the story walk is called Go Away Green Monster!

