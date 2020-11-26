Sicamous and other Shuswap fire departments postponing toy drives

In the face of the latest provincial health order, the Sicamous Fire Department and others in the area are postponing their annual toy run and food drive.
The annual collection of donations benefiting the Eagle Valley Resource Centre had been scheduled for Dec. 6. The Sicamous, Malakwa and Swansea Point fire departments are pushing the toy runs back to Dec. 13 in hopes that the health order will have been relaxed by then.
An update has been promised once a date is officially confirmed.
Sicamous residents who already have donations ready are asked to hold on to them; a notice from the District of Sicamous states they will find a way to get them where they need to go.
The Salmon Arm Fire Department’s toy drive, which involves people dropping off donations at its fire departments (Halls 1 to 4) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 5, is continuing as scheduled.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
