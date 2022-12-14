A custom 18-foot home from Your Tiny Homes Inc. was the model used in a presentation at the Dec. 7 Sicamous Planning and Development Committee meeting, about possibly allowing such homes at 1005 Riverside Ave. (Summit Tiny Homes photo)

Sicamous committee contemplates tiny homes on Riverside Avenue

The Sicamous Planning and Development Committee considered the prospect of tiny homes being set up on a Riverside Avenue property.

The owner of 1005 Riverside Ave. brought forward the idea at the Dec. 7 committee meeting. Before taking a firm proposal any further, the owner wanted to know if putting tiny homes on the property was even doable.

Concerns around the certification and zoning of tiny homes was brought up, and committee member Deb Heap pointed out tiny homes are usually not a way to deal with the long-term housing crisis. The homes could be partially designated for renting, and while it may not be a long-term solution, it was mentioned that temporary use permits could be granted to help move towards a future goal.

Coun. Ian Baillie questioned the use of a prominent site near the river for tiny homes in particular, as they are not as affordable as an RV rental for example. While he noted that tiny homes wouldn’t leave much of a lasting environmental impact, the financial undertaking of a tiny home requires the purchase of the tiny home itself and rent of the ground underneath where it is parked. Baillie stressed the committee and council should be careful how much property is designated only for temporary use.

The committee discussed tiny homes as part of a larger transitional plan to revitalize downtown and bring people into the community, with the advice to make sure flow-through to permanent development is kept in mind.

