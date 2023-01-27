Sicamous curling club ready to rock thanks to Legion donation

Sicamous Legion president Bill Moore had the honour of throwing the first of the new rocks the Sicamous Curling Club was able to purchase thanks to a donation from the Legion. (Sicamous Curling Club- Facebook)

The Sicamous curling club will be able to throw rocks for years to come thanks to a donation from the Legion.

After the Sicamous Legion donated money to the club in September, the new curling rocks the money was used for finally arrived on Jan. 24.

Curling club president Brenda DeVos said the club ordered the rocks from a company in Winnipeg, Thompson Rink Equipment, that it takes a long time time to produce and ship the rocks.

Each set of rocks costs about $11,000, and though the Legion didn’t donate that whole sum, DeVos said their portion was significant.

The rocks will be put into action on the ice right away, so curling club members and newcomers can enjoy. DeVos said the club is now fundraising to get a second set of new rocks for its second sheet of ice, and since it’s a small rink with only the two sheets, having all brand-new equipment is an exciting and achievable goal.

“We are always so thankful for donations from the community, and so thankful for the Legion,” said DeVos. “They support so many people. They’re so generous in what they do and it really takes a village to make something like this work.”

Upcoming fundraising and community events will be posted to the Sicamous curling club Facebook page.

