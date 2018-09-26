Parkview Elementary students Holden Jewell and Kausha Calnek use teamwork to shuck a cob of corn. (Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous schools run for Terry

In the spirit of Terry Fox, Eagle River Secondary students head out into the rain Friday, Sept. 21, to run in the memory of the Canadian hero and his cause.

Before heading out, participating students at ERS took some time to learn about Fox and his legacy, including the annual run to raise awareness around cancer and funding for related research.

At Parkview Elementary, due to the rain, the running part of the day was limited to the school’s annual corn-shucking relay, held there each year in conjunction with the Terry Fox Run. As students ran to the corn shucking stations, other students waiting for their cheered and danced and helped keep up the momentum.

Photos by Lachlan Labere

Parkview Elementary students Ayla Hutchinson and Darienne Russell give a final pull to remove their cob’s ears in the corn-shucking relay. (Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News)

Parkview Elementary student Bryden Ezekial uses all his might to shuck a cob. (Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News)

Parkview Elementary student Anika Kennedy receives some grown-up help with a cob during the corn-shucking relay event. (Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News)

Parkview Elementary students Hayden Guilbeault and Brayden Kraft each tackle a cob in the school’s corn-shucking relay. (Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News)

Eagle River Secondary students head off into the rain for the school’s Terry Fox Run on Friday, Sept. 21. (Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News)

