Sicamous support society offers ways to help those in need over the holidays

It’s the time of year when the Eagle Valley Community Support Society (EVCSS) is eager to help families, and anxious being able to continue to helping families into the new year.

The EVCSS is seeing less people coming in to donate at a time when low-income households are struggling to keep up and utilizing food security and local assistance more. At the same time, the organization has seen mental health support needs soar while people deal with rising costs due to inflation.

The EVCSS provides other services, including as family and seniors’ supports, while having to keep its own operations open and staffed. All of this requires support from donations and fundraising.

‘Giving Tuesday’, a day in the year to encourage people to think of others and give, is coming up on Nov. 29 and EVCSS has many ways to donate to support the programs and services it provides.

Donors can drop in at either the Sicamous or Malakwa resource centre locations, or submit donations by mail to the Eagle Valley Community Support Society, Box 777, Sicamous, V0E 2V0.

The Sicamous centre is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 1214 Shuswap Ave. The Malakwa Resource Centre is open Monday and Friday afternoons, 12 to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is located at 3994 Malakwa Road.

The EVCSS is a federally registered Canadian Charity and can issue tax receipts for both monetary donations and donations with a value that can be translated to funds, such as gift cards.

You can e-transfer a donation by emailing to edevcss@telus.net, or go to the Canada Helps website which allows you to safely donate to the charity of your choice. Put in EVCSS’ name, choose the amount and Canada Helps will provide the tax receipt.

EVCSS accepts donations of food directly at its centres, and is in need of donations of small gift items that are suitable for children to “purchase” for a parent or family member. Gift wrap is also needed to prepare for the visit with Santa shopping event.

Christmas food hamper applications are available at EVCSS locations in Sicamous and Malakwa. Completed applications should be returned to each centre as early as possible to help with planning and purchasing. Applications received after Dec. 12 may not include all items requested. Hamper pickup is done by appointment and can be delivered. Call 250-836-3440 for more information.

The EVCSS and the Sicamous Legion will host an event on Dec. 3 for families to bring their children to do crafts, listen to stories, enjoy face painting, meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy a spaghetti dinner by donation. The event will run from 3 to 5 p.m. upstairs in the legion building. The evening continues with the District of Sicamous Light Up Parade.

For those in need of gifts, EVCSS provides an opportunity for parents, caregivers and children to shop for gifts for their loved ones. On Monday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 6 ,from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families can shop for pre-wrapped gifts, with help from the Sicamous ‘Eagle Elves’ at the legion. Call 250-836-3440 for information.

There are other ways to donate this holiday season.

Those wishing to donate food can purchase pre-bagged food donations at Askew’s. Bags range in price from $10 to $25 and contain items needed specifically for the hampers.

Bargain Shop-goers can purchase a toy and put it in the store’s gift bin, to be donated to EVCSS.

Donors can pick a gift tag from the tree at the Sicamous SASCU branch and purchase the gift requested on the tag. Return the gift and tag to the tree and the gift will be donated to the individual or family in time for the holidays.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, the Sicamous firefighters will be travelling throughout the community on the fire department’s annual toy run and food drive.

On Thursday, Dec.15, enjoy the lights of the CP Holiday Train and a performance by Mackenzie Porter and Virginia to Vegas. Food items and monetary donations will be collected. The train is due to arrive at the Silver Sand Road intersection on the northwest corner of Highway 1 at around 5 p.m.

Hockey fans, remember to bring new or lightly-used hats, gloves and winter gear to the Friday, Dec. 16 Sicamous Eagles game against the Revelstoke Grizzlies. Puck drops at 7 p.m. and you can toss your toques onto the ice at intermission for donation to the EVCSS hamper campaign.

