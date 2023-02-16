Sicamous transportation provider re-energized by new electric vehicle

A second Chevrolet Bolt allows more trips to appointments; provider recruiting volunteer drivers

Volunteer drivers Ray Vandeem, Manson Galligan, Fred Busch, Gary Stortz, Chris Christensen, president Malcolm Makayev, and drivers Dianne Killman, Shane Miller and Chad Strohschein stand with the wheelchair accessible van, the 2019 Chevy Bolt and the 2023 Bolt that will increase the availability of Eagle Valley Transportation Society’s service. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)

The Eagle Valley Transportation Society is hitting the road with a new electric vehicle.

The Sicamous non-profit group is up to three vehicles now, with a brand-new 2023 Chevrolet Bolt added to the lineup of available cars.

President Malcolm Makayev said it’s usually two or three times a week that the transportation society has to say no to someone calling in asking for a ride.

“Now, that’s two or three people each week we don’t have say no to,” said Makayev. “We can get them where they need to go.”

The Eagle Valley Transportation Society (EVTS) is always looking for more volunteer drivers to increase the availability of its services. Interested drivers need a class 5 licence and will have to have an approved driver’s abstract and a clean criminal record.

The wheelchair accessible van requires a full class 4 licence to drive.

“Driving, I find, you get to hang out with people you wouldn’t normally meet for twenty minutes to half an hour, and get to know people,” said driver Chris Christensen.

Interested drivers can contact EVTS at EVTcoordinator@outlook.com or by phone at 250-463-4733.

READ MORE: Sicamous transportation provider adding second electric vehicle to fleet

READ MORE: Sicamous doctor retiring, nurse practitioner to see patients

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Electric vehiclesSicamousTransportation