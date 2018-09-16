Silver Creek Fire Department celebrates 30 years in the Shuswap

The Silver Creek Volunteer Fire Department celebrated 30 years of fighting fires in the Shuswap this week.

On Sept. 15 the department hosted an open house and 30th anniversary celebration at the department just outside of Silver Creek, seeing several members of the community come out to learn more about what they do and enjoy a BBQ lunch prepared by the crew.

During the open house firefighters gave demonstrations of their firefighting techniques using a mock building they have set up for training purposes. They showed how they approach buildings to determine a safe entry, what the procedure is for entering to fight the fire and how they ventilate smoke from buildings.

They also gave fire safety tips and, perhaps most interesting, filled up their mock building with smoke and allowed anyone curious a chance to tour the inside and see firsthand just how low the visibility is inside a burning structure.

Fire Warden Jake Jacobson shows little Addison Blair how to use a hand-pumped water spraying fire extinguisher during the Silver Creek Fire Department’s 30th anniversary open house Sept. 15. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Silver Creek firefighters Jason Philps and Roland Oluper give a demonstration on the procedure they follow when entering a burning building to extinguish a blaze during the Silver Creek Fire Department’s 30th anniversary open house Sept. 15. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Silver Creek firefighters Jason Philps and Roland Oluper explain the purpose behind their various pieces of equipment during the Silver Creek Fire Department's 30th anniversary open house Sept. 15. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)