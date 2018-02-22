Liz-Ann Munro Lamarre of The Smile People dental hygiene clinic performs a dental hygiene check-up on patient Jayson Dizon on Feb. 17 during the clinic’s ‘Smile Day,’ when the clinic offered free dental hygiene treatments to anyone unable to afford or access dental care in the Shuswap. (Jodi Brak/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Smile Day offers helping hand for healthy teeth

The dental health services are donated to those in the Shuswap who otherwise cannot access them.

Saturday, Feb. 17 was Smile Day, an annual day of no cost dental hygiene services, provided at the Smile People dental hygiene clinic in Salmon Arm.

The dental health services are donated to those who otherwise cannot access them.

Smile Day was created locally in 2009 to bring public awareness to the many people who are unable to access dental care in Canada, and to B.C.’s unique rule which prevents most dental hygienists in the province from helping most of these people unless they have had even a cursory exam, done by a dentist licensed in B.C. within the last year.

The equivalent of $1,494, according to the current BC Dental Hygiene Fee Guide, was provided in services during Smile Day.

People from as far as Kelowna and Celista signed up to receive the free treatment. Heavy snow on Feb. 17 created additional barriers for the participants.

Several participants reported experiencing dental pain. Besides long overdue cleanings, digital imaging from Velscope Oral Cancer screening was sent to one participant’s doctor.

Another participant received interim stabilization therapy, and all participants received xylitol treatment to target the acidic bacteria that cause tooth decay.

Liz-Ann Munro Lamarre from Smile People said some reasons Smile Day participants gave for being unable to access local dentists were: Not having the money for dental fees, being unable to afford to take time off work to access dental offices and being disabled yet unable to use ministry dental coverage without having to pay out of pocket.

Gift From The Heart day is a national event similar to Smile Day held by dental hygiene clinics throughout Canada on Saturday, April 7. Check out www.giftfromtheheart.ca and sign up early as the appointments fill up quickly.

Previous story
Lottery will help save children’s lives

Just Posted

Drivers get the ‘don’t drink’ message

Salmon Arm RCMP say more and more people relying on designated drivers

Silverbacks take a loss in the first of a five-game stretch

Home game against Penticton ends 8-1

Date set for Silver Creek man’s bail ruling

Curtis Sagmoen will learn on Feb. 28 if he will be released from custody

Salvation Army shelter renovations pay off

Reconfiguration of beds helps meet shelter’s needs

UPDATE: Serwa second fastest in ski cross seeding

Kelowna ski cross racer has solid run in the seeding round of the women’s ski cross event

Your Feb. 22 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

WATCH: Vancouver Island family builds eight-foot igloo in their yard

Sunday snowfall on the mid-Island leads to all-day family activity

From the archives of the Salmon Arm Observer

1908 A fire which started soon after 8 o’clock Friday morning destroyed… Continue reading

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Revelstoke based startup to bring RFID technology to 360 degree cameras

Sniper Action Photo operates 30 photo installations in Canada, the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean

Albas disappointed by Alberta ban of B.C. wine

MP has worked to remove barriers to the sale of wine and other alcohol products between provinces

Crowns asks for more time in case of Victoria man charged with double murder of young sisters

Andrew Berry’s next court appearance will be in three weeks to set a date for trial to begin

Most Read