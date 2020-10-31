Makayla Kraft, Bridget Wiebe and Genevieve Foster show off their costumes before Parkview Elementary’s costume parade on Oct. 30. (Submitted)
Snapshot: Costume parade
Halloween is the only season where Red Riding Hood, a hippy and a nurse all share a classroom.
Those were only three of the great costumes which Parkview Elementary students put on for the school’s costume parade on Oct. 30.
