Pam Wenzel leads friends Anna Wasiuta, Lynne Gulliford and Ann Polson in a physically distanced line-dance practise, protected from the rain by the picnic shelter at Blackburn Park on Monday morning, May 25, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Distanced dancing in Salmon Arm
Friends use picnic shelter at Blackburn Park for safe practice
#Salmon Arm
