Pam Wenzel leads friends Anna Wasiuta, Lynne Gulliford and Ann Polson in a physically distanced line-dance practise, protected from the rain by the picnic shelter at Blackburn Park on Monday morning, May 25, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: Distanced dancing in Salmon Arm

Friends use picnic shelter at Blackburn Park for safe practice

Pam Wenzel leads friends Anna Wasiuta, Lynne Gulliford and Ann Polson in a physically distanced line-dance practise, protected from the rain by the picnic shelter at Blackburn Park on Monday morning, May 25, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Read more: Shuswap Dance Center students to be featured on big screen at Starlight Drive-In

Read more: North Okanagan hospice fundraiser sidelined due to COVID-19

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Pam Wenzel leads friends Anna Wasiuta, Lynne Gulliford and Annn Polson in a physically distanced line-dance practise, protected from the rain by the picnic shelter at Blackburn Park on Monday morning, May 25, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Rescued Shuswap bear cub named after Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey

Just Posted

Snapshot: Distanced dancing in Salmon Arm

Friends use picnic shelter at Blackburn Park for safe practice

Okanagan film society screening for scholarships

North Okanagan students pursuing creative arts can apply for $2,000 bursaries

Douglas fir trees in Salmon Arm face attack from bark beetle

Online pamphlet can help residents learn how to protect their trees

North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse cancels box season

COVID-19 wipes out indoor lacrosse; group hopeful outdoor field season will start in August

Vancouver Foundation grants benefit Okanagan-Shuswap residents

Grants of up to $500 available for ideas that connect people socially or involve sharing skills

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

COVID-19 Pets: What you need to know

An infograph from Cyberpets.com explains how to care for your pet during COVID-19

School buses could remain parked as Central Okanagan students return to class

SD23 staff has recommended the cancellation of transportation services for the remainder of the school year

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Andrew Weaver says he was ready to defeat John Horgan government

Independent MLA blasts B.C. Greens over LNG opposition

44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019

COVID-19 pandemic has hit airlines hard as travel remains low

COLUMN: The gentle art of the disagreement

Differing opinions can work as a strength

Okanagan College hosts virtual info session on Tourism Management diploma program

The program is held at College’s Revelstoke Centre

Most Read