Snapshot: Painted turtle painters

White Lake hosts its first festival focussed on Western painted turtles

Tia Hughes and River Tamas create their own painted turtles during White Lake Turtle Fest at the White Lake Community Hall on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

With crafts, music, vendors and more, the event, hosted by the White Lake Residents Association, revolved around the Western painted turtle, with the goal of raising awareness of the provincially blue-listed species while garnering volunteer support to help protect the local Western painted turtle population.

For more information, visit wlra.ca or email secretary.wlra@gmail.com.

lachlan@saobserver.net

