Tia Hughes and River Tamas create their own painted turtles during White Lake Turtle Fest at the White Lake Community Hall on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Tia Hughes and River Tamas create their own painted turtles during White Lake Turtle Fest at the White Lake Community Hall on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: Painted turtle painters

White Lake hosts its first festival focussed on Western painted turtles

Tia Hughes and River Tamas create their own painted turtles during White Lake Turtle Fest at the White Lake Community Hall on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

With crafts, music, vendors and more, the event, hosted by the White Lake Residents Association, revolved around the Western painted turtle, with the goal of raising awareness of the provincially blue-listed species while garnering volunteer support to help protect the local Western painted turtle population.

For more information, visit wlra.ca or email secretary.wlra@gmail.com.

Read more: Beloved blue-listed Shuswap resident to be celebrated at White Lake Turtle Festival

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

CommmunityShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
University students in Kelowna pause for paws to de-stress ahead of exams

Just Posted

Tia Hughes and River Tamas create their own painted turtles during White Lake Turtle Fest at the White Lake Community Hall on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Painted turtle painters

Sicamous bylaw enforcement officers saw a slow and steady start to 2023, with low numbers of calls consistent with the usual numbers for the first months of a new year. (Rebecca Willson/Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous bylaw enforcement sees standard new year numbers

Jason Persaud is the founder and operator of Excito Life in Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm business looks to support people on their health and wellness journeys

Logan Short, from Airdrie’s Croxford school team, runs with the ball during the tournament at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
PHOTOS: High school rugby players from Okanagan and beyond face off in Salmon Arm