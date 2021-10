Snapshot: School’s Fire Safety Week poster contest winners receive surprise visit

Fire Safety Week (Oct. 3-9) wrapped up in Silver Creek with local firefighters visiting Silver Creek Elementary School, where they paid a visit with students Kaden Sevingy (Grade 1), Caleb Gawley (Grade 3), Makayla Garner (Grade 7), the winners of a fire safety poster contest. (Contributed)

Fire Safety Week (Oct. 3-9) wrapped up in Silver Creek with local firefighters visiting Silver Creek Elementary School, where they paid a visit with students Kaden Sevingy (Grade 1), Caleb Gawley (Grade 3), Makayla Garner (Grade 7), the winners of a fire safety poster contest. The students didn’t know they’d won until the firefighters arrived. For their prize, the students received a ride in a fire truck. (Contributed)

