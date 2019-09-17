Jakob McLean and Slade Desharnais give Everett Karras a push around McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm during the Parkinson’s Superwalk on Sept 14. The Sicamous Eagles escorted residents of the Bastion Place care home around the lake. According to care home staff the residents were left beaming after a day in the sun accompanied by the hockey players. (Jillian Christjansen Photo)
Snapshot: Sicamous Eagles give back
Junior B Hockey team escorts care home patients in the Parkinson’s Superwalk
