The Sicamous Fire Department hit the streets for their annual toy drive on Sunday, Dec. 8. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Snapshot: Sicamous Fire Department collects for annual toy drive
On Sunday, Dec. 8 the fire department collected food and toys to benefit those in need.
The Sicamous fire Department hit the streets to collect toys and food for the less fortunate on Sunday, Dec. 8. The annual food and toy drive benefits the Eagle Valley Community Support Society’s efforts to help families that are struggling financially as Christmas approaches.
The Lemon Tree Restaurant pitched in as well setting up outside the Parkland Mall and serving coffee, hot chocolate and hotdogs by donation.
