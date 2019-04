Visitors to Sicamous school were seeing double on April 18

Parkview Elementary student Chance Lamontagne and Educational Support Worker Dan Shields channel their inner Fonzie for the school’s twin day on Thursday, April 18. (Photo Contributed)

Visitors to Parkview Elementary were seeing double on April 18 as the school hosted Twin Day. Students and staff donned matching outfits making themselves twins for the day. The level of resemblance varied.

