Big White's Village Centre at 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. (Screen shot)

Snow blankets Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna

Big White’s winter season opens on Nov. 25

With less than one month until Big White opens up for the season, snow has already blanketed much of the ski resort on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Webcams on the resort’s website show the majority of the mountain blanketed in snow, a welcome sight for winter sports enthusiasts. As of 11:13 a.m. on Tuesday, the Pow Cam shows almost 5 cm of snow. However, measurements from the plot are not used for the resort’s daily snow report and the plot is cleared at 4 p.m. every day.

It is unclear whether the snow will stick. According to The Weather Network, light snow is expected throughout the rest of the week. However, the mountain is expecting sunny weather starting Saturday, Oct. 30.

READ MORE: Kelowna man donates to BC Cancer Foundation in honour of late wife

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

cross country skiingKelownaskiingSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
Shuswap history in pictures: Eight men, six shovels

Just Posted

A memorial for the five victims of July’s fatal crane collapse in Kelowna stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site as two new tower cranes are assembled at the site on Oct. 26, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Friend of Salmon Arm victim in Kelowna crane collapse urges pause on construction

More than 5,000 people signed a petition agreeing to a contribution agreement with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District that would result in a new tax for Electoral Area F providing annual funding for the North Shuswap Health Centre. (File photo)
Proposed tax agreement would see annual funding for North Shuswap Health Centre

Around 30 members of the public demonstrated by the side of Highway 97 Tuesday, including Mart Blazina, to stand in solidarity with healthcare workers saying no to mandatory vaccines. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
More than 1,000 Interior Health workers unvaccinated

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo spoke to the B.C. Legislature on Oct. 25 about wildfire response and recovery. (BCLibCaucus/Youtube)
Shuswap MLA shares wildfire response, recovery concerns with B.C. Legislature