Sorrento Remembrance Day ceremony pared down in response to COVID-19

Sorrento residents are being encouraged to observe Remembrance Day this year, but not by gathering at the St. Mary’s Church cenotaph.

In a message to the community shared on social media, Alan Cook explains how, for the past eight years, it has been his privilege to preside over Sorrento’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

“This year, as we all know, will be different because of the overriding situation we find ourselves in,” explained Cook. “It is with regret that this year the ceremony will not take place as in the past.”

Cook said the Royal Canadian Legion will not be distributing wreaths to individuals or businesses, though poppy trays will be available at all the usual establishments, and he hopes the Poppy Campaign will be well supported as in years past.

On November 11, Cook will be placing three wreaths at the cenotaph, and he invited those who wish to remember the fallen to do so at their own convenience and place a poppy on a wreath.

“Many people are self-isolating to avoid the risk of infection. Therefore, I would also ask that you pause for two minutes on November 11 at 11 a.m. to remember those who served and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice – they deserve or respect,” said Cook.

Read more: Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Read more:Salmon Arm residents encouraged to observe Remembrance Day, but not at cenotaph